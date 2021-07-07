Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal for opening a fire service centre on the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, an official said.

The proposed fire service centre will have a station officer and 10 fire services personnel for which the state government will soon start the recruitment process, sources said.

Giving his nod of approval to the proposal, the Chief Minister said the centre would strengthen fire security measures in the premier healthcare institution. It is worth mentioning here that fire stations have already been set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur.

The state has a total of 338 fire stations at various places to deal with fire related mishaps, sources added.

Meanwhile, the City AIIMS has resumed the walk-in OPD services after assessing the pandemic situation. It had suspended the OPD services April 26 in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases.

Taking into account the status of the pandemic, the competent authority has decided to restart the walk-in OPD services with a limit on calling patients at various departments, said Sachidananda Mohanty, medical superintendent of the AIIMS. It has also been decided to continue the telemedicine service. However, the consultation will be provided via WhatsApp, not through voice calls, Mohanty added.