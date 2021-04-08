Koraput: A firearm smuggling racket was busted by Koraput police following arrest of three persons in this district Thursday.

Informing about how the racket was busted, Jeypore SDPO Arup Abhisekh Behera said, a complaint was lodged against Shankar Pradhan (23) from Phampuni area alleging that he was terrorising villagers with a gun Wednesday evening.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by officer-in-charge A Mahakud went to the village and arrested Shankar. A pistol and two live bullets were also seized from his possession.

During interrogation, he revealed that Mohammed Ansar Alli (52) from Paikasahi was procuring firearms and supplying through Rakesh Kumar Sukri (27) from Damaput area. He also confessed that he had procured the firearm and ammunition from Sukri.

Taking Shankar’s inputs seriously, the police conducted raids in Paikasahi and Damaput areas and arrested the duo. Two pistols and four live bullets were seized from their possession. Shankar and Sukri both have criminal antecedents.