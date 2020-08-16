Khurda: A house was completely damaged following a cracker blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Mukundapur village under Begunia police limits in Khurda district Sunday.

The owner of the house and his family members reportedly fled the village after the explosion.

According to locals, the mishap took place Sunday morning when Prasanna Mohapatra and his family members were engaged in making crackers inside their residence. There was a lot of explosive material around and somehow it got ignited. What followed was a huge explosion at their house.

The house was damaged severely in the blast. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Fire services personnel controlled the blaze while Khurda police conducted a probe and seized the unexploded crackers.

The exact cause that led to the blast is yet to be ascertained. That said locals said that Mohapatra had been manufacturing and storing the crackers in the house illegally since quite some time.

PNN