Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 17.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha & at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

IMD has issued both yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of August 17. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

According to IMD moderate rainfall has occurred at most places with heavy to very heavy & extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha and light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district and Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district of Odisha.

