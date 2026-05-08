Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has written to all MLAs urging them to actively support the construction of anganwadi centre buildings in their respective constituencies, officials said Friday.

Parida, who is in charge of the women and child development department, also asked the legislators to coordinate with local authorities for timely completion of infrastructure work and ensure maintenance of quality standards.

She emphasised the need to further strengthen women and child development initiatives in the state through collective efforts and the active participation of public representatives.

She also stressed women’s participation in ongoing development works at the constituency level.

Parida said development of anganwadi infrastructure is crucial for strengthening grassroots-level services related to childcare, nutrition, and women’s welfare across the state.

According to officials, 3,293 new anganwadi centre buildings were inaugurated during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Additionally, 12,140 anganwadi centres have been transformed into Saksham anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS).