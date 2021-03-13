Bhubaneswar/Baripada: The fires that had been raging for over a fortnight in various parts of Similipal sanctuary have been completely doused. Two days of rains helped in containing the blaze, a report said.

Meanwhile, a central team has reached the sanctuary Friday. The team comprising IGF of NTCA Amit Mallick and RCCF of Eastern Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Bhubaneswar, Subrat Mahapatra took stock of the situation in core areas like Upper Barha Kamuda, Gudugudia, Barehipani, Nana and Usuki and collected data on damage.

The central team has discussed the fires with field director of the STP M Yogajayanad, two deputy directors Jajnadatt Pati and Saikiran, five rangers and foresters.

The central team has laid stress on protection of tigers. Its members also talked to members of various Vana Surakhya Samitis, Jungle Surakhya Samitis, SHGs, tribal residents of 51 villages in the core areas and environmentalists.

Meanwhile, the task force on forest fire formed by the government Friday said that it is keeping all out effort for mitigation and management of forest fire in the State.

The govt also starts the Toll free No of PCCF office Fire Cell started which is 1800-3457-158. Task Force chairman Sandeep Tripathi, the former principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Friday said “As per the FSI forest fire alert the Slate has registered 700 fire alerts in the state Friday with only 9 fire alerts in Similipal as against 1,048 forest alerts yesterday and fire situation in State is under control now.”

Further, parts of the State, including Similipal have experienced rains yesterday, which would be congenial in stopping any further spread of fires in the state.

The government has asked all field officials to be on full alert to prevent any proliferation of fire in field given the prevailing hot weather conditions in the State, conduct intensive night patrolling & promptly respond to the fire alerts.

The daily forest fire points generated using MODIS & SNPP satellite data received from FSI by Forest IT & Geomatic Centre (FITGC) are being made available real time up to beat level.

Forest Staffs after navigating to fire points and dousing fire are uploading the info with photos in OFMS. Till now more than 95% of all these fire points are addressed in the field. 24X7 Forest Fire Cell in PCCF/ PCCF WL & all DFOs is functioning.

The DFOs has been directed to enhance community engagement with assistance of PRIs and Self Help Groups. A series of meetings for awareness among local communities involving 2,718 VSS have been conducted.

Incentives to about 3,000 VSS for their active role in control of fire has been provided. Continuous personal monitoring/ review of prevailing fire situation with field officials by Government/ Task Force is being taken up for forest fire mitigation in the State.

