Bhanjanagar/Boudh: Fires have been raging in various forests under North Ghumusar forest division in Ganjam district for the last 9 days while the forest department has been struggling to douse the blaze.

The department is worried over the spread of fires. Besides, some forests in Boudh district are on flames, a report said.

According to the reports, forest lands are bone dry while the slightest spark triggers fires to spread fast amid agile winds in the region. Fires were reported from over 800 places under North Ghumusar forest division.

Last Sunday, fires were reported from 390 places. Till Monday afternoon, 48 more places had caught fires, as per the satellite images. In the last 8 days, forests in 150 hectares have destroyed in this forest division.

Locals expressed concern that if forest fires are not contained as early as possible, situation may go out of control with the progress of summer. A team of forest officials led by DFO Abhaykant Dalei and ACF Sudarshan Badi has been making all-out efforts to contain forest fires.

It was alleged that wild animals often come out of forests and stray into human habitations due to hot atmosphere in forest caused by fires.

PNN