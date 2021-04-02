Sajanagad: Fire has again broken out in Kuldiha sanctuary in Balasore. Fires are raging in several hills inside the forest where trees and plants have been reduced to ashes, a report said.

About two weeks ago, fires had already destroyed flora and fauna. After a lot of effort by the forest department and fire fighters, the blaze had been contained.

Now, fires are spreading in many hills with the forest department trying to douse the blaze. Locals said, fires are raging at some places over last three days.

As the fire spreads in Debagiri hill near Panchalingeswar peetha, people living in the foothill areas are panicked. Amid sweltering heat, forest fires have added to the woes of the people in the area.

Some local youths got together and tried to douse fires in the area Wednesday evening. The fire has become a cause of concern for the forest department, which is struggling to bring it down.

Balasore DFO Sarat Chandra Behera said, “The condition is dry now. Temperatures are high. Dousing fires during the day time has been really tough. After 4 pm, forest officials are sent to different areas. They are trying to extinguish the fires with the help of locals.”

Though the exact reason of the current fires is not know, it is said that some people who collect Mahua flowers to make country liquor burn the leaves in the forest every year.

As the villagers move from one village to another, they carry a fire torch at night, which also causes fires inside the forest. The inferno has now posed a threat to not only the greenery, but also to the wild animals inhabiting there.

Sources said lots of valuable trees have got reduced to ashes. On the other hand, poachers are on the prowl inside the sanctuary. Scared by fires, wild animals wander about in the forests and face the danger of being killed by the hunters.

Forest officials arrested a hunter, seized body of a sambar, a country gun and live cartridges. Two other poachers however managed to escape.

To save the forest from fires and humans from wild animals, the forest department has been trying to sensitise people about dangers of fires. Special squads are taking action after getting the information through satellites regarding the fire spots, it is said.

