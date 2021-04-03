Baripada: Forest fires have been spreading in the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district with the forest department failing to contain it. The park recorded fires at 51 places Friday while it was at 41 places March 31.

According to reports, forest officials, ODRAF teams and locals have been trying to douse the fires at these places. It is said that the firefighting teams were exhausted as fires break out at new places.

The forest department has intensified the awareness drive in the region, but hunters are said to be behind such fires.

“Fires were reported from 38 places in south division of the sanctuary while the north division reported fires at 13 places Friday,” said M Jagajayananda, the field director of the STR.

The heat generated by the forest fires and the heat condition have made life miserable for wild animals and humans in the area. The fires have damaged vast areas in the national park.

This has affected several endangered plants and animals in the park. Fires were spotted inJenabila, Dukura Naana South, Naana North, Uparabarahakamuda, Kendumundi, Pithabata and Chahala.

Six ODRAF teams along with 50 firefighters and 600 forest officials have been deployed in these areas to douse the fire. The exact cause behind the forest fire has not been ascertained yet.

Notably, the chief of the task force on wildfire Sandeep Tripathy said March 13 that the proactive steps taken by the state government to curb the spread of forest fire in Odisha has led to the total control of the situation.

