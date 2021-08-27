New Delhi: Nimisha Ahirwar, who was on the hot seat on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, managed to win Rs 3.20 lakh. She is the first woman sub-inspector from her village Jatara, in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

“I feel like being at the top of the sky,” said Nimisha, she goes on: “The biggest thing that happened here is I got a chance to meet megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, the love and support I got after coming here is just amazing. People started knowing me now and they are trying to reach me though my social media account and over phone. I am so thankful to everyone.”

She started her career by solving crimes against women such as domestic violence, murders, thefts and assaults. She is now working with the cybercrime department.

With the fondness of wearing the police uniform and having a father from an Army background, Nimisha had become a police officer. When asked who motivated her to participate in ‘KBC 13’. She answered smilingly: “My mother asked me to participate. I never used to miss any episode of ‘KBC’ and love to answer questions asked to other participants. So, she said, ‘why don’t you go and try your luck’. And therefore, I thought of coming here.”

With her knowledge and skills, she made it to the hotseat by winning the Triple Test. “I never had enough time to prepare for these general knowledge questions but still I tried my best and utilised free time in reading and watching videos on my mobile to gain information,” she added.

Nimisha wants to save the winning amount for her future generation. “I am not going to spend this amount anywhere and will give this to my grandchildren,” she concluded.