New Delhi: Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said Friday as part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V has commenced. Dr Reddy’s said the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad. There have been reports that the Sputnik V vaccine has a more than 91 per cent efficacy rate.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India May 1. It received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, May 13, 2021, Dr Reddy’s added.

“Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,” the company added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with five per cent GST per dose. Dr Reddy’s said that the possibility of a lower price point can happen when local supply begins.

It should be stated here that currently India is facing an acute shortage of vaccine. Many states have been force to suspend vaccination of the 18-45 years age group while others have not been able to continue vaccination of the 45-plus category. Even though the Centre has said that there is no shortage of vaccines, the states have a different report to present.

Some of the states have even alleged that the Centre is allocating vaccines to BJP-ruled states while ignoring those that have other parties in power. In this scenario, India is reporting more than three lakh infections and over 4,000 deaths in the country. Acute oxygen shortage is also leading to many fatalities.