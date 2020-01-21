The first-of-its-kind ‘Corridor Walk’ in the state to find solutions to human-animal conflict and safeguard the tiger reserves and elephant corridors, concludes at Tikarpada

The 11-day-long Walk began January 11

It started from Thakurmunda in Similipal tiger reserve and ended at Satkosia tiger reserve in Angul

Participants covered 400 kilometres in the walk

Satkosia: An 11-day-long corridor walk organised by a private trust in collaboration with Forest department, Government of Odisha, and Orissa Environmental Society concluded at Tikarpada here, Tuesday.

The first-of-its-kind ‘Corridor Walk’ by Save Elephant Foundation Trust was an investigative assessment of the present state of affairs of tiger and elephant corridor, extending from Similipal tiger reserve in Mayurbhanj to Satkosia tiger reserve in Angul.

It may be mentioned here that the corridor acts as a link between Similipal elephant reserve and Mahanadi elephant reserve.

The ‘Corridor Walk’ was conceptualised by Debabrata Swain, eminent environmentalist-cum-founder of the trust. At present, Swain is also acting as member of Lokayukta of Odisha.

The walk which began January 11 at Thakurmunda, a tribal-dominated place in Similipal tiger reserve, spanned over 11 days and covered a distance of 400 kilometres. It culminated at Tikarpada in Satkosia tiger reserve.

Scientists of Wildlife Institute of India, university students and researchers, forest department staff and local people participated in the walk.

Identifying the shortcomings and critical gaps in the regular movement path of elephants and its adjoining habitat, exploring indigenous method for in-site conflict resolution through deliberation with inhabitants of corridor fringe villages and connecting people with forest officials were the major task in the activity. Proper diagnosis of the problem, short-term curative steps and long-term preventive measures of human-elephant conflict were the main objectives to be achieved (of the field study).

The participants covered two routes in two groups covering Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Angul districts.

The participants and organisers believe that the walk can contribute significantly in finding solutions to the burning issues of man-animal conflict.

A detailed report highlighting the key issues and suggestions for effective and satisfactory remedial measures based on field findings will be prepared and submitted to the government shortly, participants said.

Notably, besides Swain, Rajanikant Jena, Jitasaru Mohanty, elephant expert Tanveer Ahmed and many others participated in the walk.