New Delhi/Bolangir: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first-ever commercial export shipment of dried whole egg powder from Odisha’s Bolangir to Austria, according to the official statement.

APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the export shipment.

The consignment was reportedly exported by private company in Bolangir, an APEDA-registered exporter.

“The shipment reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian value-added poultry products and opens new avenues for the export of processed egg products to premium international markets,” according to an official statement.

The export consignment, comprising 22.6 metric tonnes of dried whole egg powder, was virtually flagged off by APEDA Chairman.

Austria and several other European countries import egg powder for a range of food and industrial applications.

Dried whole egg powder is widely used in the food processing industry, bakeries, confectionery manufacturing and pharmaceutical applications owing to its long shelf life, ease of transportation and versatility.

Produced through the spray-drying of liquid eggs, the product undergoes stringent quality control measures to ensure compliance with international standards.

IANS