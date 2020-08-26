Mumbai: On Wednesday, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham shared their first look from an untitled upcoming film that also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. In the picture, Aditi is in an ethnic kurta and sharara while John wears a turban and thick beard.

“To new beginnings,” Aditi captioned the Instagram image.

“Stunning Adu. All the best,” Dia Mirza wrote to Aditi.

“Love the look,” a user wrote.

John and Aditi will reportedly play grandparents of the protagonists in the cross-border love story. Veteran actress Neena Gupta is also a part of the film directed by Kaashvie Nair.