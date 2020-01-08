Mumbai: Titanic director James Cameron has finally released the first look of much-awaited Avatar 2. The James Cameron film, Avatar is hailed as one of the cinematic marvels of all time.

Avatar (2009) was the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all times till Avengers: Endgame (2019) surpassed its box-office collections. James Cameron has shared some images from the film and boy, we are floored. The film will release next year in December.

What a ride! The @OfficialAvatar team and I just announced our partnership with @MercedesBenz and shared the new #VISIONAVTR concept car, inspired by the world of Pandora. Thank you @OlaKaellenius for envisioning the future with us. pic.twitter.com/ZsFOgHTRyy — James Cameron (@JimCameron) January 7, 2020

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

In CES 2020, James Cameron unveiled the Avatar inspired AVTR Vision car made by Mercedes-Benz. He also shared four images that gave a glimpse into the fictional world of Pandora.

The film’s official Twitter account wrote, “In the Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.”

Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020

There is immense anticipation around the film. In 2019, Cameron told Variety, “From 2013 until now we’ve mostly designed the whole world across four new movies. We’ve written, finished scripts for all four of those films. We’ve cast them, and we’ve [performance] captured movie 2, movie 3, and the first part of movie 4. We’re mostly done with the live action. I’ve got a couple months in New Zealand in the spring, so we’re kind of on track with what we set out to do.”