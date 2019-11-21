Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, in association with NGO, launched ‘Bhargabi Fish Farmers Producers Company Limited’ at Naroda, Khurda here Thursday on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

It will help in bridging the gap between production and marketing of the produce by undertaking activities starting from procurement of inputs to export of produce. Around 150 farmers including 90 women participated in the meet.

On the occasion G. S. Saha, HoD, ICAR-CIFA encouraged the farmers to form an aggregate.

Basudeb Behera, Professor & Head, Agronomy, OUAT, Bhubaneswar urged the farmers to adopt innovative practices in cultivation of vegetables and other crops. Manas K Sinha, Senior Executive Director, NFDB, Hyderabad apprised the participants about various schemes on freshwater aquaculture. He mentioned about brood bank facilities, capacity building programmes being implemented by NFDB.

Six selected farmers were felicitated for their contribution in aggregating the producers and forming FPOs. An exhibition was also organised on the sidelines of the event wherein different stakeholders showcased their services and products for creating awareness among farmers.