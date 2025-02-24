Chennai: Fishermen in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, have launched an indefinite strike, demanding the immediate release of their colleagues arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

This is following the arrest of 32 fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy Sunday (February 23). Five mechanised fishing boats were also seized by the Lankan Navy.

As part of the protest, 700 mechanised boat fishermen have suspended operations, keeping their vessels docked along the shore.

According to leaders of fishermen’s associations, the strike is expected to result in a daily revenue loss of approximately Rs 1 crore, impacting over 10,000 workers in the fishing industry.

A consultative meeting of the mechanised boat fishermen’s associations was held Sunday at the Rameswaram fishing harbour. The associations unanimously decided to halt fishing activities until the detained fishermen were released.

The protesters have urged the Centre to take immediate action against the repeated arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and to ensure their safety.

V.P. Sesuraja, president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, stated that Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on four separate occasions this month alone. Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 119 fishermen and 16 boats have been apprehended.

Sesuraja also highlighted the financial strain on the families of the detained fishermen, who are often forced to pay hefty fines imposed by Sri Lankan authorities to secure their release.

Fearing further arrests and boat seizures, many fishermen are now hesitant to venture into the sea. In response, fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu are preparing for large-scale protests against the ongoing detentions and the confiscation of fishing boats.

Antony John, a fishermen’s association leader, said that associations in all coastal districts of Tamil Nadu will soon finalise a date for a massive statewide protest. He emphasised the need for the Union government to take immediate steps to secure the release of all detained fishermen, retrieve impounded boats, and establish a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to permanently resolve the issue. Additionally, fishermen’s associations have sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift diplomatic action to prevent mid-sea arrests and safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen’s leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government’s inaction, noting that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons, leaving their families in financial distress.

He pointed out that since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded, further jeopardizing the fishermen’s ability to sustain their livelihood.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the Central government to convene a Joint Working Group to find a permanent solution. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, CM Stalin highlighted the recent detention of 32 Indian fishermen and five boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. He expressed concern over the increasing frequency of such incidents despite repeated appeals to Colombo.

“The continued apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has reached alarming levels. Since January 2025, there have been eight separate incidents, resulting in the arrest of 119 fishermen and the seizure of 16 boats,” CM Stalin wrote.

The Chief Minister called for strong diplomatic steps to prevent further arrests and ensure the safety and security of Tamil fishermen.

