Kendrapara: The fishing cat, a rare and endangered species, has been spotted in Chilika and Bhitarkanika wetlands. While Chilika has seen a notable population of these elusive creatures, Bhitarkanika has seen an increase in their numbers over the past two years. However, poaching remains a suspected threat to their survival, prompting environmentalists to call for a dedicated conservation effort.

Professor Kshitish Kumar Singh explained that the fishing cat, which is larger than a fox but smaller than a leopard, has a lifespan of about 12 years. It has webbed paws approximately four inches wide and is capable of climbing trees when necessary.

In the Hentha area, where the fishing cats have been spotted, the population is still low. During the 2019 animal census, only 20 fishing cats were recorded in Bhitarkanika. However, the 2022 report indicated that their population in Chilika had exceeded 130.

In response, the state Forest department launched a two-year conservation project in February 2020 to help increase their numbers. Environmentalist Hemanta Kumar Routray pointed out that the fishing cat is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and in the IUCN Red Data List, yet it faces growing threats in Bhitarkanika.

The loss of natural water channels connecting the mangrove forests and the national park, alongside poaching for their valuable skins, is driving the decline of the species. Additionally, crocodiles in the region and chemicals from nearby shrimp gherries are contributing to their premature deaths.

ACF Manas Das highlighted the fishing cat’s ability to hunt aquatic and small terrestrial animals using its paws and mouth. Conservationists are using camera traps to track their movements, stressing the need for continued attention to their conservation and population growth.

