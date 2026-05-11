Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for residents of Balakati and nearby areas, the long-pending road widening project aimed at easing traffic congestion in the market area has officially commenced.

The foundation stone for the widening of Saradeipur–Nima Pada road at Balakati, under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha and Jayadev Assembly constituency, was laid at an estimated cost of Rs 8.85 crore Sunday.

The project was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi. The road will be widened to 10 meters and stretch approximately 5.5 kilometers.

Along with road expansion, drains and culverts will also be constructed on both sides of the road. Officials assured that the work would be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarangi said that development and service are the foundation of politics, and assured local shopkeepers affected by the road expansion that their concerns would be addressed collectively.

She also announced that vending zones would be created to accommodate all roadside traders so that no one faces inconvenience due to the project.

Based on public demand, road work from Balipatna to Rang Bazaar would also be undertaken in future, along with arrangements for cold drinking water facilities in the Balakati area, the MP assured locals.