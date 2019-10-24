Being an actor is a very tough task that requires a strong determination to give the best in the movie. Sometimes they need to transform their bodies into Hercules shape to create a picture perfect look.

Here are some of the actors who transformed their bodies for the film:

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik has always been known for his dance and superb physique. The actor gained a huge amount of weight to depict a paralyzed man in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2010 movie Guzaarish but after an intense 10-week workout program, he bounce back to his stellar physique for Krrrish 3.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan portrayed the role of a legendary runner in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In order to portray Milkha Singh, he transformed his body beyond recognition to resemble a perfectly-fit sprinter.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth shed his lean physique and gained some serious mass to attain the physique of an MMA fighter for the super hit film Brothers. That said, he got back to shape within no time after the movie.

Prabhas

Prabhas never boasted rocky muscles. However, for Bahubali, the actor did the impossible of gaining 25 kilograms of weight and then training like crazy to create chiseled abs and hard muscles.

John Abraham

John Abraham, who is easily known to be among the fittest actors of India, transformed himself for the role of a librarian in the film Jhootha Hi Sahi. In fact, he stopped his workout regime and gained more than a few kilograms. He again got back to shape within no time after finishing the project.