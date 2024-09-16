Bhubaneswar: Five people were arrested in Bhubaneswar Monday after a purported video of their reckless driving went viral on social media, police said.

The two vehicles seen in the video were also seized, they said.

The action was taken by the special squad and personnel of the Laxmisagar police station, they added.

However, police did not disclose the identity of the arrested persons.

The incident happened on the busy Janpath, and the video was recorded between Ram Mandir Square and Rupali Square, police said.

In the purported video, it was seen that some youths were driving the vehicles recklessly on the road and also, on the footpath.

The incident took place amid heightened security in the area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city Tuesday.

