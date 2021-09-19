Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Sunday arrested five persons on charges of intentionally detaining BMC officials and policemen in an elevator and attacking another raiding party Saturday night.

The cops are yet to reveal the identities of the arrested persons.

Notably, acting on a tip-off about two bars — Booze Buzz In house and UPRE Kitchen and Café — allowing customers after business hours and violating Covid-19 guidelines, a team from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation including Deputy Commissioner (South East Zone) Anshuman Rath and policemen had gone to the business establishment in Chandrasekharpur area from where the bars were functioning. As they entered the elevator, the power supply was snapped intentionally to prevent action. They remained trapped inside the elevator for 40 minutes.

Later, another team reached the spot and took the stairs to reach the bars. There they found customers consuming liquor and having dinner. Seeing the team, some of the staff of the bars attacked them. The trapped officials and policemen were rescued at 11:00 pm when the power supply was restored.

The two bars have been sealed for an indefinite period, it was learnt.

PNN