Balasore: Police Saturday arrested five accused for allegedly looting Rs 8.85 lakh cash from cattle traders in Jaleswar area of the district.

Four others said to be involved in this crime are yet to be arrested, said a source.

The identities of the accused are yet to be ascertained.

Police have seized cash to the tune of Rs 1.83 lakh, a Scorpio vehicle and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to police officials, unidentified miscreants December 5 looted Rs 8.85 lakh from cattle traders after opening fire in Jaleswar area of the district. Later, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Police said that they are also trying to nab four other accused involved in the crime. “We are further verifying the antecedents of the accused,” police official said.

PNN