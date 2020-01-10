Hrithik Roshan, the ultimate fashion icon of Hindi film industry, turns 46 Friday. Wishes are pouring in for the actor on social media on his birthday today.

The Greek God of the industry has always been unconventional and trendy. Since the beginning of his career, Hrithik has been known for experimenting not only with his movie characters but also with his style and hairdo as well. With back to back hits, he is one of the most sought after actors in Hindi film industry. While his movies are doing a fantastic run in the box office, it is his personal life that is often discussed everywhere. Moreover, it is his affairs that his fans can’t seem to ignore.

Here are five celebrities who Roshan was linked with:

Sussanne Roshan:

Hrithik and Sussanne had quite a filmy start with the star falling in love with Sussanne after spotting her at a traffic signal in Mumbai. After dating for quite some time, the two got married in Bangalore. However, the two decided to separate just a week before their 13th wedding anniversary in December 2013.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The two first worked together in Yaadein (2001) and it was learnt that they developed feelings for each other during the shoot. In fact, the two had quite a fling during their film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003). However, Kareena’s family intervened and asked her to stay away from Hrithik. It is believed that Hrithik’s mom Pinky also asked him to maintain his distance from Kareena.

Katrina Kaif:

Hrithik and Katrina’s beautiful chemistry in films such as Bang Bang and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara never went unnoticed by people. The duo had met on the sets of Bang Bang and became quite close to each other. Both Hrithik and Katrina were always tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, but their linkup rumours did not go down well with his then-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut. Famous for her honesty in interviews, Kangana once opened up about the Hrithik-Katrina affair.

Barbara Mori:

Barbara Mori and Hrithik Roshan shared a sizzling chemistry in their film Kites (2010) and rumour mills were abuzz that the duo was dating while shooting the film. Hrithik was married to Sussanne at the time, and his relationship with Barbara created an issue in their marriage too.

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana and Hrithik met each other while shooting Krrish 3 that led to a relationship. When they were dating, Kangana often shared in public that she found true love, but never revealed the name. Kangana and Hrithik shared many tender moments and the latter had also written poems and prose for her. However, the romance didn’t last and led to a bitter breakup.

PNN