Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Saturday said that five persons tested positive for COVID-19 earlier have recovered.

Of the five cured patients, four are from Balasore and the rest one is from Jajpur. A total of 68 patients have recovered so far in the state.

Five more Covid patients have recovered and tested negative for #COVID19. Four are from Balasore and one from Jajpur. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 68. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 9, 2020

The recovery news came at a time when the number of coronavirus infected persons is rising rapidly.

The state reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, taking the tally to 289.

Of the 19 cases, 13 were from Ganjam district, three from Mayurbhanj and one each from in Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Nayagarh districts.

