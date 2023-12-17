Sundargarh: At least five people died Sunday as a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw near Telendihi area under Sadar police limits of Odisha’s Sundargarh district, a source said.

The source said that all the deceased persons belonged to one family. They were occupants of the auto-rickshaw at the time of the mishap. However, the exact identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

Two survivors are said to be in critical condition and were undergoing treatment at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

PNN