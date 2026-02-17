Rourkela: Five persons were arrested in Odisha’s Sundargarh district for allegedly killing a wild boar as a ritual on Shivratri, officials said Tuesday.

About 80 kg of meat and the skin were seized from them, they said.

Personnel of the Forest Department conducted a raid at a house in Kansar village and seized a trap, meat-cutting equipment and meat.

“Based on the confession of the owner of the house, we arrested the rest four involved in the hunting,” said J Sethi, the divisional forest officer of Rourkela.

“We had information that every year on the day of Shivaratri, some villagers go hunting as a ritual. With the help of a trap camera installed in the forest, we were tracking them,” he said.

The accused persons have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.