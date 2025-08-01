Joda: Police Thursday arrested five workers from neighbouring West Bengal on charges of molesting and trying to abduct a woman within the police limits in Keonjhar district.

The accused were identified as Farid Sheikh, Sahidul Sheikh, Dildar Hussain, Jamal Sheikh and Saffi Kul Sheikh of the Murshidabad area in neighbouring West Bengal.

The accused were working as masons at Joda town while the complainant and survivor were working with them as labourers.

Also Read: Five sentenced to life for murder

The incident occurred when the survivor was heading for work. The accused persons waylaid and molested her. They also tried to abduct her.

However, their attempts were frustrated after the woman raised an alarm.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused persons after the woman’s family members lodged a complaint at Joda police station.

The accused were produced in the court Thursday, Joda police IIC Susant Pradhan said.

The development comes at a time when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that migrant workers from the neighbouring state are being mistreated and attacked in Odisha.

However, incidents like these tell an entirely opposite story.

PNN