Gone are the days when it was a male-dominated society. If you look around, there are plenty of women who have achieved more success than their male counterparts in every sphere of life.

Likewise, in the Hindi film industry, the beautiful actresses have always been more successful than their husbands.

Here have a look at those actresses:

Madhuri Dixit

The dhak dhak girl of the 90s broke millions of hearts when she got married to her US-based fiancée, Dr Sriram Nene. However, the couple moved back to India after a few years, apparently because of Madhuri’s star status back home. Even now, many people recognise Dr Nene as Madhuri Dixit’s husband rather than being a successful NRI physician.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa got married to Raj Kundra who is also a very successful businessman. At one point, they both co-owned IPL franchisee Rajasthan Royals till the time Kundra had to give up his stakes following court order barring Kundra from entering any cricket ground. Shilpa is still more famous than her husband Raj Kundra and Raj became a known name only after marrying Shilpa.

Aishwarya Rai

Ex-Miss World and the blue-eyed actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has proved over the years that, she is more than just a beautiful face. The actress not only gained fame in the industry with some successful movies to her credit (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Dhoom 2), but also became an international sensation. After acting in Hollywood movie like Bride And Prejudice, she has a world-wide appeal. Though she got married to Abhishek Bachchan, who is the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek has not been able to match his wife’s fame or success.

Raveena Tandon

Mast Mast girl Raveena Tandon in her 20s adopted two young girls, even before she was married and took it upon herself to bring them up as bright young women of today. Her film distributor husband Anil Thadani, although successful, is still a lesser-known face than his wife Raveena.

Farah Khan

The ace choreographer-turned-director surprised everyone when she married to young film editor, Shirish Kunder. Farah, who is a mother of triplet is more successful than her husband Shirish.

PNN