Bhubaneswar: At least five people were killed and several others injured in a road accident at Haladiapadar square on the National Highway in Odisha’s Berhampur Saturday.

The accident took place when a speeding truck hit three motorcycles coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that bodies were found lying on the road after the truck hit the motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

Sources said the death toll may rise as some of the injured remain in a critical condition.

UNI