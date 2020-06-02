Jharsuguda: In a case that reminds of bone-chilling Burari incident wherein 11 members of a family committed suicide; five of a family attempted to kill themselves by consuming phenyl in Lahandabuda area of Jharsuguda district early Tuesday morning.

That said, they were rescued and admitted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) just in time where they received preliminary treatment. Later, as their condition deteriorated, they were moved to VIMSAR in Burla where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to a source, a woman, her son and three daughters took to the extreme step in the wee hours of Tuesday by consuming phenyl grieved over the death of another son.

Neighbours learned about the incident Tuesday morning. After no one from the family came out of the house, a woman went to their house and knocked on the door but received no response. She then informed the locals who broke the door open.

The neighbours found the five members in an unconscious state and informed the local police.

Local police rushed the five to Jharsuguda DHH for treatment.

After the condition of a member improved, she confirmed loss of the male member as the reason that prompted them to attempt mass-suicide.

“My brother was bedridden after sustaining injuries in a road accident in 2018. He died last evening. We loved our brother very much. Grieved over his death, we decided to end our lives and consumed phenyl,” said the girl to police.

Notably, a similar incidence shook the country where eleven of a family from Burari area in Delhi hanged themselves July 1, 2018 in order to meet the deceased family patriarch.

PNN