Career and professional work takes top priority in everyone’s lives. People always spend long hours at the workplace in order to achieve targets set by the company, get bonuses or get well-deserved promotions too.

During the hours, people also start interacting with others in the workplace. Teamwork and coordination become the foundation of a healthy work environment. However, it can also create a negative impact too in spoiling this prosperous work environment.

– If you breakup with your partner, then avoiding that person will be difficult. To avoid meeting your ex in the office, you might avoid coming to work and this will lead to continuous absenteeism.

– Once you start a relationship with someone in the office, rumours might spread like wildfire among the colleagues. Your love life can become the subject of office gossip.

– If you have your affair with a married man/woman, it can destroy a long and serious relationship he/she had with their significant other. Extramarital affairs can change your life completely.

– If you are having an affair with a subordinate then your decision-making ability and fairness will be doubted in each aspect. This is a real downside of affairs in the workplace because people start doubting your credentials.

– If you are involved in an office affair, you will always remain distracted during your work hours. This can affect your work performance. You might not be able to give your 100 percent in the workplace.

PNN