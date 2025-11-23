Bhanjanagar: The Additional District Judge of Bhanjanagar, Sheikh Mohammad Kayes, Saturday sentenced five men to life imprisonment in connection with the 2019 murder of Pabana Sethi. The five convicts were identified as Basanta Sethi, Dillip Sethi, Abhimanyu Sethi, Sweta Sethi and Santosh Samal — all residents of Jalisahi in Jagannathprasad. Each convict was also fi ned `10,000, with an additional one-year jail term to be imposed in case of default. According to the prosecution, longstanding tension existed between the families of Basanta Sethi and Pabana Sethi.

Basanta’s frequent illness had led his family to suspect that Pabana’s family had used sorcery against him, resulting in earlier disputes. Meanwhile, an argument broke out while Basanta, Pabana and others were gambling November 11, 2019. Basanta later brought a knife from his home, confronted Pabana again near his house and stabbed him.

During the attack, Dillip Sethi and Santosh Samal allegedly held Pabana’s hands. When Pabana’s parents rushed to the scene, Abhimanyu and Sweta Sethi reportedly blocked their path. The assailants fled soon after. Pabana’s family members rushed him to Bhubaneswar for treatment, but he died on the way. His mother, Sebati Sethy, filed a police complaint at Jagannathprasad police station. Basanta had been in custody since the incident, while the others were out on bail. Following the sentencing, all five convicts were sent to Bhanjanagar jail. The judge delivered the verdict after examining the statements of 28 witnesses.