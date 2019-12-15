Qalat (Afghanistan): Five militants were killed after the Afghan security forces targeted Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces Sunday, Afghan Army said in a statement.

The security forces backed by fighter planes struck the militants’ hideouts outside Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, killing two insurgents and wounding three others, early Sunday morning, Afghanistan’s Army was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Similarly, the security forces targeted a Taliban hideout in Khakriz district of the neighboring Kandahar province in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three armed insurgents.

Taliban militants have yet to make a comment.