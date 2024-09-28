Rourkela: At least five workers were injured in an accident at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-I) of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha Saturday, official sources said.

According to preliminary information, steel was being made in the converters of the SMS-I.

“As per regular practice after tapping steel from the converter, slag splashing is done to nourish the converter lining. However, at about 8.45am Saturday when slag splashing was carried out, a jam stuck up in the movable hood of the converter. Suddenly the slag fell into the converter thereby resulting in the splashing of residual slag,” an official note issued by the RSP said.

This has caused injury to five people (four employees and one contractual labour) working in the nearby area, it said.

All of them were immediately admitted to the burn centre of Ispat General Hospital after administering first aid. The condition of all the five affected people is stable so far, the statement said.

It also said that a committee headed by a chief general manager has been formed to enquire into the cause and fix responsibility.

Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge, RSP has expressed deep concern over the incident and has assured the best possible treatment facilities for the injured people, the statement said.

PTI