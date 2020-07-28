Bhubaneswar: The clutches of coronavirus did not even spare a five-year-old child in Bhubaneswar. He lost his battle against the virus Tuesday.

The deadly virus has been claiming lives one after another. Odisha Tuesday reported yet another child falling prey to the virus. Amongst the seven COVID-19 deaths the state registered Tuesday, one was a five-year-old boy. He was also suffering from Cerebral Palsy with seizure disorder.

Notably, the youngest victim of COVID-19 in the state was a 15-month-old baby from Sundargarh district. She had succumbed July 14.

All the seven deceased reported Tuesday were males. Of them, three were reported from Ganjam, two from Rayagada and one each from Cuttack and Khurda districts.

With the seven death cases, the total toll in the state has gone up to 154.

Notably, the state reported 1,215 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus infected patients in the state has gone up to 28, 107. Of them, 17, 374 have already recovered from the disease while 10, 544 are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals.

