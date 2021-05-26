Mayurbhanj: With Cyclone ‘Yaas’ blowing over Mayurbhanj district after crossing Balasore following its landfall, apprehension of flash flood has gripped residents of the district.

Heavy rains continue to batter Mayurbhanj district, particularly in Similipal area. IMD has predicted that rains are likely to continue for next 12 hours. This has led to fear of flash flood in the Budhabalanga river. People living in low-lying areas in Mayurbhanj and Nilgiri sub-division of Balasore district are likely to get marooned in case of flooding.

Informing about the precautionary measures, Mayurbhanj district Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said, “We have evacuated more than 1 lakh people from low lying and vulnerable areas and from near Budhabalanga river.”

The evacuated people have been provided with dry food and drinking water.

Earlier in the day, SRC Pradeep Jena warned the people of Mayurbhanj district that the next 12 hours are the most crucial for the district. Since Similipal and Karanjia areas are receiving extremely heavy rainfall, a flash flood in Budhabalanga river cannot be ruled out, Jena had said.

