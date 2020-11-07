Puri: Baliapanda police Saturday claimed to have arrested three persons and rescued five women from a hotel here in connection with flesh trade.

The arrested have been identified as Sapan Datta of West Bengal, Shubhanesa Swain of Nimapara in Puri district and Devi Prasad Majhi of Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district.

“The trio has been booked under various Sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act. The rescued women were from Bengal,” police said.

According to police, there was information regarding flesh trade at a hotel near the beach. A police team conducted surprise raid on two rooms of the hotel Friday evening and arrested three persons. Five women were also rescued during the raid, police said.

“We have seized several objectionable items from the two rooms,” police added.

Earlier, police had arrested three persons and rescued two women from another hotel in Baliapanda area of Puri September 14.