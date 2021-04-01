Bhubaneswar: A flesh trade racket operating from an apartment in Laxmi Sagar area of Bhubaneswar was busted Wednesday afternoon. The Commissionerate Police detained four persons in this connection.

Police got information about the illegal activity from an informant Tuesday night. A team of police raided the apartment in Laxmi Sagar and caught two sex workers red-handed.

According to Laxmi Sagar police station sources, one of the sex workers belongs to Puri district and is believed to be the mastermind of the flesh trade. The other sex worker belongs to Kendrapara district.

Two youths were identified as customers from Ganjam district.

The police team seized a lot of objectionable items from the flat. A case has been registered in this connection and a probe is underway. Further details are still awaited, a police official expressed.

Notably, the flat is owned by the mother of the girl who hails from Puri. Laxmi Sagar police had kept a vigil on the apartment for over a week after taking cognizance of the allegations made by locals.

PNN