Bhubaneswar: Security officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport here detained a person after a pistol was found from his luggage during luggage check-up.

This incident occurred Sunday morning. The accused was later handed over to airport police station

Sources said that Sayabrata Samal, a resident of Balini area in Kendrapara district had booked a ticket with Indigo (Flight no- 6E342) for Hyderabad.

He reached BPIA Sunday 6.30am. Showing his ticket, he gained entry into the airport and then the flight.

But before he could take his seat, the on board security officials at the entrance suspected him for his abnormal behaviour.

Thereafter they carried out a search and stumbled upon a pistol. Then Satyabrata told them that he has the required license.

It was when the security officials asked him to produce the license, he not only failed to do so but also threatened the officials with dire consequences.

He was then handed over to the police. Police investigation revealed it that the pistol was an illegally procured one.

Police have to find out answers to many questions, not the least of which are why he was carrying a pistol with him during the travel, was he carrying it with an intention to commit any crime and does he have license for the firearm.

Apart from other angles, the police are trying to find out if Satyabrata has any criminal antecedents.

