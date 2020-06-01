Jharsuguda: Flight service on Kolkata-Jharsuguda-Bhubaneswar route from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda resumed Monday.

Sources said, spicejet has started the flight operation from Jharsuguda airport from May 25. However, the service was only for Delhi and Hyderabad passengers to Veer Surendra Sai Airport.

With the beginning of unlock 1.0, Alliance Airlines has started its flight service on Kolkata-Jharsuguda-Bhubaneswar route. On the first day about 12 people had booked tickets for their journey to Jharsuguda from Bhubaneswar.

The airline will be adhering to all government guidelines and follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The focus will now be on ensuring physical distance between passengers and minimizing contagion through contact and through frequently touched surfaces. Precautionary measures will be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts will be rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Jharsuguda airport in September, 2018, which is the second airport in Odisha after the Biju Patnaik Airport, Bhubaneswar.

PNN