Bhubaneswar: The August floods in the state caused extensive damages to the river embankments, according to a report submitted by the Water Resource department.

The state Water Resources department government submitted a proposal to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) seeking assistance of more than Rs 932 crore for damage caused to river embankments during the flood and for strengthening of river embankments.

Water Resources department Engineer-in-Chief Jyoirmaya Rath said while Rs 28,374.71 lakh was sought for damage to river embankments and canals under major and medium sectors, Rs 64,889.60 lakh mitigation proposals for strengthening of embankments was submitted through the Special Relief Commissioner for funding under SDRF.

Earlier, as per the preliminary report damage amounting to Rs 18,146.54 lakh was submitted September 10 last. After the recession of flood water, a final damage report relating to major and minor sector amounting to Rs 28374.71 lakh has been prepared.

“The department has earlier submitted a preliminary damage report mentioning loss of Rs 181.46 crore due to the natural disaster. Now, the damage has been pegged at Rs 283.74 crore,” said the EIC.

“Further, as per previous instruction of the department, flood mitigation proposals for strengthening of embankments in flood-affected districts have been prepared. The cost of the proposed projects has to be estimated at Rs 648.89 crore lakh,” Rath said.

The EIC said the flood has caused 38 breaches and partially damaged 996 km of river embankments. There is no threat of flood now. However, the assistance has been sought for the coming year to strengthen 351 km of river embankments spread over 11 districts, he said.