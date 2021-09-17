Bargarh/Sundargarh: As heavy rains continued to lash most parts of Chhattisgarh, water level in the Mahanadi river kept on rising, leading to a spike in the water level in the Hirakud dam.

Floodwaters have entered Chikili village under Ambabhona block in Bargarh district Thursday. Over 600 hectares of farmland in Chikili, Antaradi, Beniapal, Ghugurapalli and Ganthiaplli villages were inundated.

Bargarh ADM Naveen Patel, BDO Alfrance Bilung, tehsildar Sitaram Patel and other officials took stock of the flood situation in the village. The administration has started rescue operation in the area. About 90 people were taken to a nearby school.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh has released water from Gangrel dam, Saradihi dam and Kalma barrage, leading to swelling of water level in the Hirakud dam.

Entry of water has triggered panic among people in the region due to release of excess water from the Chhattisgarh dams. Police, fire personnel, and health officials were keeping a close watch on the affected area.

Meanwhile, reports from Sundargarh said many rivers including Koel are flowing above the danger mark. Floodwater has entered riparian villages, Water levels in Sankha, Koel and Brahmani rose above the danger marks.

Floodwater from Koel had left some villages in Kuanrmunda block waterlogged. Over 300 people living in Chainpur have remained cut off from the rest of the world.

PNN