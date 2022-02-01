New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday proposed to reduce customs duties on certain chemicals, including methanol, to promote domestic manufacturing.

She also announced a reduction in customs duty on cut and polished diamond, gemstones to 5 per cent.

Besides, she said that the government will introduce IT-driven reforms for special economic zones (SEZs) and concessional rates on capital goods, and project imports would be phased out.

Certain anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on certain steel products are being revoked due to high prices, she noted.

“Unblended fuel to attract additional excise duty of Rs 2/litre from October 1 to promote blending biofuels in petrol and diesel,” she said.