Balasore: The Fakir Mohan University (FMU) here Thursday inaugurated a sanitary pad manufacturing unit ‘Kaalika’ at its Nuapadhi Campus, marking a significant step towards women’s health, empowerment and self-reliance.

The initiative is the first of its kind among universities in Odisha. The unit has been set up under the Fakir Mohan University–Technology Business Incubator (FMU-TBI) with financial support from Emami Paper Mills Limited and technical assistance from Prasanta Enterprises, Jharsuguda.

The unit was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy in the presence of PG Council Chairman Prof. Bhaskar Behera, Emami Paper Mills Senior President Asish Abinash Gupta, AGM Dr Manoj Padhi, and noted social entrepreneur and “Pad-Girl of Odisha” Payal Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the need for affordable and accessible menstrual hygiene products, particularly for women in rural and semi-urban areas.

The project aligns with the national goals of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In its initial phase, sanitary pads produced at ‘Kaalika’ will be distributed free among university students and adopted villages, along with awareness programmes on menstrual hygiene.

The initiative aims to generate skill-based employment for women while promoting dignity, health and sustainable community development.