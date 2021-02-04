Bhubaneswar, Feb. 4: SUM Ultimate Medicare here observed World Cancer Day Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Biraj Mohan Mishra, chief of the hospital medical services said, “Around one million new cancer cases are being detected in the country while 2.5 to 3 million people afflicted with the disease are under various stages of treatment. Therefore Comprehensive Cancer Care is the need of the hour and as the number is on the rise, there is an urgent need for spreading awareness to tackle the menace.”

Interacting with Orissa POST, Dr Saurjya Ranjan Das of SUM hospital said, “This year, the theme is ‘I Am and I Will’ which is a multi-year campaign mainly focused on the community as a whole and the steps that each individual should take to reduce the global impact of cancer. Every person has the responsibility to create awareness in their family, community, and cities. It’s a combined effect of the enduring power of cooperation and collective action should come together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer. It also aims to reduce misconceptions about cancer and to help people. Moreover it’s all about the right information to fight the disease.”

Brig. (Dr.) Mishra also felicitated several cancer survivors on the occasion in the program in the presence of senior doctors and officials.