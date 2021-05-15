Due to continuous work, it’s no wonder our hands seem to age faster than the rest of four bodies. It is very important to take care of our hands and feet.
While we have a skincare regimen for our face, we often forget about our hands. There are several things once can do to keep our hands look young.
- If you feel that there is no need of moisturizer for hands and feet, then you are wrong. Apart from this, oily skin also has to be moisturized. Combination skinners should thoroughly moisturize the parts of their skin that are mostly dry.
- Water keeps our body hydrated. Dryness of the skin is the biggest cause of wrinkles. So if you drink 7-8 glasses of water throughout the day, this is a very good way to keep wrinkles away.
- Sunscreen should be applied to all parts of the body which are exposed to direct sunlight. Apply sunblock about 20 minutes before getting out in the sun and keep repeating every two to three hours. Sunblock with SPF of 30 or above is good.
- Wash both face and hands well at night and apply cream or oil which are posible on them. Leave it for the entire night and wash it in the morning.
- The sanitizer makes the hands dry, causing wrinkles and fine lines. If you often use sanitizer, always keep your hands moisturized.
- Smoking is not only bad for your insides, it ages you on the outside as well. Smoking leads to cigarette skin, which is dull, gray, pale and crinkly. So, it is suggested to quit smoking.
