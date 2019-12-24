Nowadays, fake products of various branded companies are in the market. It is very difficult to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not at first glance.

Here we tell easy ways to differentiate between a genuine and fake product.

Difference in product name and spelling: Companies who make fake products often have wrong spellings. This is done to copy the name of the big brand, so people will fail to judge the product at first sight and consider it branded. In such a situation, you should go through every detail while purchasing the product.

No details on the box: Branded companies give some features such as codes, serial or model numbers, trademark and patents on the packing of their products. Usually such information is absent on the box of fake products. If you want, you can get information about this online.

Logo: The company’s logo, brand name and trademark are also changed. These mistakes can be easily noticed by observing the product carefully.

Contact details: Companies certainly have full address, email, phone number or contact details on the packing, but you will not find all this information on a fake product. The reason for not giving contact details is that no one can complain about the product. Do not buy any product without contact details.

Packing: Branded companies spend a lot of money on packing. At first glance, if you find the packing is bad, then understand that the product is fake. Avoid buying such products.

Quality: Counterfeit products use bad alternative items. Materials used may be bad plastic, leather, cheap glass, poor quality cloth or old or used parts of electronic appliances, etc.

Unauthorized centers: Always buy expensive products from authorized centers, such as electronic, home appliances, gadgets, branded wears, etc. Companies that sell counterfeit products operate quite cleverly. They try to sell their fake products through unauthorized centres. Avoid shopping from such centres.