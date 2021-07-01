Some people look young even though they are aged. It makes us wonder how did this happen? We think there are some secret rules to looking young. Such people must have eaten some special food or applied cream.

But the truth is that the answer is not as simple as we think. This is done by developing good habits like following a healthy diet, regular exercise, sleeping on time. But in today’s time people are doing the opposite.

Poor eating habits are making them victim of dull skin, weak eyesight, hair problems, back pain at the age of 20. Even chronic diseases such as diabetes, which were seen after a few decades ago, are now being seen in youth.

We cannot stop our aging, but it can be slowdown. To do this, you have to give up some bad lifestyle habits.

Excessive use of screen time– Spending too much time on gadgets can have negative effects on your health. It can numb your brain, impair memory and ability to concentrate. It also weakens your vision, provoking negative emotions. The blue light emitted by devices is said to shrink your skin cells and accelerate the aging process.

Smoking:- It reduces your lung capacity, destroys collagen, which makes your skin dry and is a major cause of chronic diseases like heart, lung, diabetes and cancer. Nicotine present in cigarettes is addictive and makes you addicted.

Staying up late:– Sleep is also an important parameter of health like proper diet and regular exercise. It relieves the body from the fatigue of the day and keeps you fresh. Its importance in physical, mental, emotional and mental development is very much. Waking up late at night creates an imbalance in the pH level of your skin. Lack of sleep induces wrinkles, dark spots and age marks.

Bad food:– The effect of what you eat is visible in the same way. The role of food is very important in keeping you young. If you stay hydrated and eat healthy food, it will automatically make your skin look radiant and youthful. Nutrients like Vitamin A, C, E, Selenium, Zinc, Copper take care of your skin from within. You should avoid the use of junk food as it contains excessive amount of salt, sugar and sodium which slow down your metabolism and which make your skin lifeless.