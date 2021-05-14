In astrology, Shani Dev is called the God of Justice. He blesses according to the deeds of humans. It is believed that in horoscope, if Shani eyes any zodiac sign, the people have to face terrible difficulties. In astrology, there are several ways to evade Shani’s wrath.

To avoid the ill effects of Shani or Rahu-Ketu, black dogs should be fed with the last chapatti dipped in mustard oil at night. This reduces the bad effects of Shani.

Feed black cow daily. While feeding bread, it should be said in front of the cow that I am donating this roti to Shani Dev. This reduces the Mahadasha of Shani.

A person affected by Shani Dosha should raise a black dog and it should be treated well.

No junk etc. should be placed on the roof of the house. The roof should be kept clean.

One should not keep a bad eye on other’s wealth and woman. It is believed that this reduces the ill effects of Shani.

For the sake of peace in the house, everyday, first bread should be divided into four equal parts and the first part should be given to a black cow, second part to a black dog, third part to a crow and the fourth part should be kept at crossroads. It is believed that in doing so, peace and happiness prevail in the house.